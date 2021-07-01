MSNBC’s Melber: Manhattan DA Has ‘Thrown the Kitchen Sink’ at the Trump Organization

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber said Thursday on his networks breaking news coverage of the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg that prosecutors threw the kitchen sink at them.

Melber said, “They have thrown the kitchen sink at the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg. This is very bad news for the Trump Organization because the DA’s taken an aggressive tact, indicting the entire Trump Organization in reference to the payroll company and others. If you were the company hoping to pin this on the employee or get out of it as far as the DA is concerned, game over there. They’re going after the whole company. That ensures Donald Trump and others will be drawn out to fight this.”

He added, “There are 15 counts here. This is not one or two counts we were covering initially. The verbal, oral testimony and statements coming out of the lawyers in court today, that gave us previews to where we had references to grand larceny. Now we have 15 counts, including larceny, tax fraud, false statement, filing false instruments, falsifying business records. They are taking what the DA argues was a conspiracy to intentionally and habitually defraud the government, steal money and pay people ‘off the books.’ That is the language of the indictment. They’re alleging that went on for 15 years.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN