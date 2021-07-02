Obama DHS Sec’y Johnson: ‘The Situation on the Southern Border Is Troubling’ – Number of Attempted Crossings ‘Way Too High’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said that “the situation on the southern border is troubling” and that the 180,000 people attempting to enter the U.S. encountered by Border Patrol in May “is way too high.”

Johnson said that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) sending some members of the National Guard to the border “is a political stunt, in my judgment. Having 25 or 50 members of the National Guard from South Dakota go to Arizona and Texas, they’re probably wondering, just why am I going? And these are people who are patriotic Americans, who have private lives as first responders in their own states. And so, they have a job to do in their own states.”

He continued, “And so, very definitely, the situation on the southern border is troubling. 180,000 a month is way too high. The answer to that problem, and it is a problem, is not just simply bringing 25 people or 50 people from South Dakota or other parts of our country to do something that they’re not sure about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett