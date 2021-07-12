MSNBC’s Glaude: ‘Trump Is Just an Avatar’ for Republicans Who Don’t Believe in Democracy

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is “just an aviator” for Republicans who do not believe in democracy.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Claire McCaskill said the argument for keeping the filibuster in place is that Republicans will use it to do more harm. Republicans are going to use it to do harm either way, whether the Democrats blow it up or not. There is no norm Republicans haven’t annihilated in the era of Trump. I wonder what you make of the sort of the frame around the debate?”

Glaude said, “We need not assume that Republicans are good-faith actors. My good friend Claire keeps doing that, and the evidence suggests they’re not. They’re going to do anything and everything in order to hold on to power. That’s the first thing. The second point I want to make is that Trump has revealed that our problem isn’t Trump, that Trump is just an avatar for something that cuts much deeper.”

Wallace replied, “Right.”

Glaude continued, “Part of what we have to do is understand there are elements within the country that are committed to a view of the country that in some ways aren’t consonant with democracy as such.”

He added, “Democrats have to begin to understand that if we don’t change the ground within which we are having this argument, they’re going to lose.”

Glaude concluded, “We need to change the narrative, and we need to fight. I think those things have to happen right now, and they begin with the bully pulpit of the presidency. Joe Biden has to take this fight to McConnell. He has to take this fight to McCarthy. He has to take this fight to Donald Trump. We cannot simply dismiss these folks as kooks. Democracy is at stake.”

