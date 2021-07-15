Rubio: Biden Admin. Has More Passion for Attacking GOP Than Denouncing Tyranny in Cuba

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that he wished the Biden administration denounced the tyranny of Cuba with “half the passion” that they have for denouncing Republican elected officials.

Rubio stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “This administration’s response has been lame. It’s been lame on this whole issue. Now, I wish they had as much passion, I wish they had half the passion that they have for going after Republican state legislatures and Republican governors and Republican members of Congress, I wish they had half the passion that they have against the Republicans that they do against the tyranny in Cuba, just half. Not all of it, just half.”

