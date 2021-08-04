Cori Bush on Mark McCloskey Pardon: ‘His Day Will Come’

Wednesday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) reacted to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoning Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple that gained national attention after pointing guns at protesters while standing outside their home in 2020.

An emotional Bush told CNN’s “New Day” that Mark McCloskey’s “day will come.” The Missouri Democrat called the McCloskey pardon “absolutely unbelievable” given the other pardons that she asserted “actually should happen” in her state.

“It is absolutely unbelievable,” Bush declared. “There are pardons that we have been asking for, pardons that actually should happen in Missouri, and that was not one. That was not one. They stood there. They pointed their guns totally reckless to a group of non-violent protesters walking down a street that had no clue that they lived there, didn’t care that they lived there, didn’t know them, didn’t want to know them, didn’t want to know them.”

“Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar,” she added. “He has spat on my name, and because of that, his day will come. … You will not be successful in all that you’re trying to do when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives. Nothing good comes from that. He can try it. But I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing.”

