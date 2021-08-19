GOP Rep. Johnson: Afghanistan ‘Debacle’ Could Be One of the Greatest Foreign Policy Mistakes in Our Country’s History

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and response to the Taliban’s ensuing takeover.

According to Johnson, the Afghanistan “debacle” could go down as “one of the greatest foreign policy, national security mistakes in history.” He lamented that because Biden did not have a “logical plan,” American and allies’ lives “are in jeopardy.”

“It is so frustrating, almost unbelievable, that this was allowed to happen,” Johnson emphasized. “You know, President Biden established an arbitrary withdrawal date for political purposes. he obviously did not establish or follow any apparent plan on how this was going to happen, and so the chaos has ensued. He said in that now-infamous interview with George Stephanopoulos that the chaos was inevitable and there was no way to prevent it. That’s just simply not true. We had kept the chaos at bay there for a long, long time, and we could have done it for additional days, weeks or even months, whatever was necessary if they had followed a logical plan. They did not have one, and now, American lives and our allies’ lives are in jeopardy.”

“It’s difficult to describe … how large of a debacle this is,” he added. “And we think this could be one of the greatest foreign policy, national security mistakes in the history of the country. It may be the largest one because the consequences of this will go on and on.”

