Cotton: Dems Want Afghanistan ‘Off the Front Pages’ So They Can Discuss Budget Plan

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling the House back to vote on their budget plan by saying Democrats want the problems in Afghanistan “to go away. They want it off the front pages so they can talk about their reckless spending plan.”

Cotton stated, “Frankly, with Nancy Pelosi calling the House back today to vote on their three-and-a-half-trillion-dollar budget, I also think they just want this problem to go away. They want it off the front pages so they can talk about their reckless spending plan. But that means that we’re at risk of leaving thousands of Americans behind Taliban lines. Because if we’re going to be out by August 31, which is just a week from tomorrow, that means that the military is going to have to start rolling up shop and heading out before then, and we’re going to leave our countrymen behind.”

