Crenshaw: Biden’s Arguing That if You Buy Something and Pay for It, ‘It Doesn’t Cost Anything’

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that President Joe Biden’s claim that the $3.5 trillion spending bill doesn’t cost anything shows a “lack of understanding about basic economics” and is like saying that when you buy something, if you pay for it, then it doesn’t cost anything.

Crenshaw said, “It’s not free. Nothing is free, Brian, and I’m sorry, but I can’t give you a good explanation for this. Because there isn’t one. And I’ll tell you what, it’s also well above $3 trillion. I mean, the new estimates on it, based on actually going through it in the Budget Committee are almost $4.5 trillion, and there’s only about $2 trillion in tax increases. So, I know math is hard for Democrats and especially so for the ones who govern, but this math doesn’t work out. The other really interesting thing about this is their lack of understanding about basic economics. Biden said it cost zero dollars. That’s like saying when I go buy a cup of coffee, just because I pay for it, that it doesn’t cost anything. But of course, it costs something. I think what this bill really boils down to is straight-up bribery for the progressive agenda, for the progressive activists, and trying to bribe the American people.”

