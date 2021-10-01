Kennedy: Biden ‘on a Mission from God to Please Pink-Haired Workers Who Carry Around Ziploc Bags of Kale’

During an appearance on the Fox News Channel on Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned the spending packages offered by President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would have considerable impacts on the American public and economy.

Kennedy told FNC’s Tucker Carlson that the Biden-Yellen effort showed they view their constituency as a very minor subset of the overall public.

“This is going to affect millions and millions of middle-class Americans,” he said. “It is going to maul the real estate market and the market for other long-term assets, and I guess the moral of the story is, this is what happens — this is what happens when you have a President and a Treasury Secretary who are on a mission from God to please pink-haired workers who carry around Ziploc bags of kale.”

“This is what happens when you have a President and a Secretary who want to tax, spend, and regulate America into neo-socialism,” Kennedy added.

