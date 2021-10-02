Brooks: There’s ‘Chicanery’ on Reconciliation Bill Where You Don’t Count What ‘You Actually Are Spending’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that there is “a little chicanery” in the budget reconciliation package where some of the cost is based on programs expiring in a few years, even though they’ll eventually end up being permanent, and so “You’re just not counting the money you actually are spending.”

Brooks stated, “There’s a little smoke and mirrors in that. When we’ve had these cliffs, where, oh, it’s going to lead — only the child tax credit for three years, well, we all know it’s going to be permanent. You’re just not counting the money you actually are spending. So there’s a little chicanery, I would say, in some of these cliffs that they’ve built into this plan.”

