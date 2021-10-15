GOP Sen. Cassidy Calls on House Republicans to Support Infrastructure Bill — ‘Take Away the Leverage of the Progressive Caucus’

Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) urged House Republicans to support the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Cassidy said he is “incredibly frustrated” with his colleagues because the infrastructure bill would be “great for our country” and “create a lot of jobs.” He argued that if House Republicans would support the bill, it would “take away the leverage of the progressive caucus,” which is trying to tie the infrastructure package to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

“[T]his is a great bill for all Americans, whatever your political party,” Cassidy outlined. “It does seem like politics are trumping the needs of the American people. So, if we can pass this, it’s going to be great for our country, create a lot of jobs. And by the way, just to make the distinction, this is not the reconciliation bill — $3.5 trillion. This is the money for infrastructure.”

“It’s all into politics right now,” he later added. “If House Republicans decided to support this bill, they would take away the leverage of the progressive caucus. Because they have decided not to, the progressives have an incredible amount of leverage, and they’re the ones that are trying to force linkage with the reconciliation bill.”

