GOP Sen. Sullivan: Businesses Must ‘Reject Kowtow Capitalism’ So CCP Can’t Achieve Goal of Stopping Free Speech in America

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) weighed in on NBA player Enes Kanter’s denunciations of China by saying that the Chinese Communist Party wants to stifle free speech in America, and business leaders have to “reject kowtow capitalism” so that doesn’t happen.

Sullivan said, “Well, look, I think that — here’s the key issue, Dana, is that we already know that the Chinese Communist Party stifles and crushes free speech in China. That’s a given. But what we need to make sure doesn’t happen is the stifling of free speech in America, and that is what their goal is. And [when] I always talk to business leaders, I say, you need to reject kowtow capitalism. What is that? It’s when CEOs and business leaders make decisions like stifling speech so they can get access to the market in China.”

