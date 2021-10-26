GOP Rep. DesJarlais: Vax Mandates Will Cause ‘Economic Crisis’ ‘Worse Than’ During Pandemic, Cost ‘Skilled Jobs That Can’t Just Be Replaced’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) predicted there will be “an economic crisis that is going to be worse than what we experienced through the pandemic” due to workers who worked throughout the pandemic losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates, and that the mandate will result in job losses in “skilled jobs that can’t just be replaced” among government employees.

DesJarlais said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “We have a supply chain shortage that everyone’s feeling. There’s empty shelves. The holidays are right around the corner. We’re towards the end of this pandemic, if you were going to issue this type of mandate, why didn’t you do it six months ago, when people were still dying at high rates? And granted, the Delta variant was bad, but this is after we had the vaccine. So, I think people are really confused by the changing rules and the fact that Biden seems oblivious to what’s going on around him, just like Afghanistan. And you know, we saw what unfolded there when he chose to ignore the warning signs. And I think we’re going to see an economic crisis that is going to be worse than what we experienced through the pandemic. The people that were there working this whole time are now — are going to be punished. And are we really willing to jettison high-skilled workers? I wrote a letter for TVA and for Arnold Air Force Base, where they’re working on hypersonic and issues of national security. These are skilled jobs that can’t just be replaced.”

