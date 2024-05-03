Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill was triggered by a video of white frat boys counter-protesting left-wing pro-Palestinian supporters who were marching on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

About 30 protesters gathered on the Ole Miss Quad to show their support for Palestinians as Hamas continues its pledge to kill Jews. Still, their protest also brought a larger number of counter-protests, many dressed in the red, white, and blue of our national flag and some carrying Trump flags. The counter-protesters laughed at and mocked the pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

One video of the mocking sent The Atlantic writer to call for an investigation by university authorities, labeling the actions of a counter-protester to be “racist.”

Reacting to a video posted by an X user who accused one apparent frat member of dancing like a monkey in front of a black protester, Hill insisted that the “open hostility directed at Black students” will not raise the same level of concern as people who are concerned about antisemitism. And she wanted at least one of the frat boys to be “barred from campus.”

“1) What fraternity does he represent? That fraternity’s national leadership needs to be contacted immediately, and that frat should be barred from campus,” she wrote.

“2) We have recently seen endless conversations and action items created about antisemitism, but I’m guessing that same energy won’t be there to protect this open hostility directed at Black students,” she added as if there has never been any talk about racism in the U.S.A.

Hill won the support of some of her X followers.

“Look at the smirks and self-congratulation on the faces of these white racists,” X user Matthew Spira exclaimed.

Another of Hill’s fans hinted that he thinks everyone in Mississippi is racist, writing, “Average person and day in Mississippi.”

Another insisted that the video shows that everyone is a racist in southern states.

This is why I discourage my children from going to any universities in Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and South Carolina, I’m not sending my kids to school to network with abusers. — Sandra | Tortured Poet (@Sandra____M) May 3, 2024

Others, though, wondered how Hill could support the free speech for the black woman who supports the Palestinians but not the frat boys whom she wants to be expelled from school.

One X user, for instance, asked Hill if she only supports the “free speech for your side?”

So you don’t like this free speech? Just free speech for your side? — JR (@J_Moore1292) May 3, 2024

Many more agreed that Hill was being hypocritical:

Looks like free speech on both sides

But 1 supports Hamas the other doesn’t — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) May 3, 2024

Exercising free speech, right… or are you saying it’s free speech that you don’t like? — le slick (@leslick3) May 3, 2024

Oh now all the sudden you care when somebody makes inflammatory comments or actions towards somebody but it’s OK when they do it against Jewish students gotcha — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) May 3, 2024

Campus protests have raged nationwide in recent weeks as left-wing demonstrators have shut down institutions of higher learning while showing solidarity with Palestinians and Hamas. Beginning earlier this week, several counter-protests emerged to protect the flag from desecration and mock the pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

