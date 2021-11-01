Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt.: $450K Payments to Separated Migrants Will Be Exploited by Cartels to Get More Migrants to Come to U.S.

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez stated that if the Biden administration pays $450,000 to migrant families that were separated under the Trump administration, it will be exploited by cartels and criminal organizations to entice more people to come to the border.

Olivarez said, “Now, what they’re thinking about doing is incentivizing these individuals, these families who they claim were separated during the previous administration and now they want to pay them $450,000 per head. Now, all that’s going to do is, it’s going to entice these individuals — more migrants and especially these large caravans to continue to make this journey to the southern border, and not only that, the criminal organizations, the cartels are going to exploit that messaging as well and tell these migrants right now is the time to come. Because not only will you be let into the country, but now you’re going to be paid $450,000 a person.”

