Axelrod: If I Were in W.H., Dem Leadership, I’d Worry about Dems in Swing Districts Re-Considering Reconciliation Bill

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that if he was in the White House or Democratic leadership in Congress, he’d be concerned about Democrats in swing districts re-considering their votes on the reconciliation bill.

Axelrod said, “[O]ne of the questions I have is, if you’re Democrat sitting on Capitol Hill, and you’re from one of these swing districts in suburban areas, are you re-thinking tonight your vote on this reconciliation package? Are you thinking, maybe it’s best we shouldn’t do it? If I were sitting in the White House, if I were sitting in the leadership of the — in the Democratic councils in the Congress, I’d be worried about that. I’d be trying to firm these people up. Because there’s going to be — I just know how this goes. I have experienced it. I know when things go badly, people begin to think of themselves.”

