Buttigieg: ‘Only Way’ to Solve Supply Issues ‘Is to End the Pandemic’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that “the pandemic continues to poke holes in our ability to get goods to where they need to go.” And “at the end of the day, the only way to resolve a pandemic-driven supply shortage is to end the pandemic.”

Buttigieg said, “I would think of it in terms of supply and demand — actually, it’s three things: It’s supply and demand and it’s COVID.”

After stating that there’s high demand and that supply isn’t enough to meet it, Buttigieg stated, “We’ve had supply chain issues since the beginning of the pandemic. It was last year that we saw so many of these images of empty shelves, fast food chains warning us that they were going to run out of meat. And it continues — the pandemic continues to poke holes in our ability to get goods to where they need to go. That’s why, at the end of the day, the only way to resolve a pandemic-driven supply shortage is to end the pandemic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett