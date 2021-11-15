Ron Klain: Trump Criticism ‘Sour Grapes’ Because in Four Years He Never Passed Infrastructure

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Monday’s “The Last Word” on MSNBC called former President Donald Trump criticism of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill “sour grapes.”

O’Donnell said, “As you know, the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, tried to whip Republican votes by in the Senate and the House against this bill. He said after the bill was passed he said that old crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat socialist infrastructure bill. First of all, do you want to dispute whether Mitch McConnell is an old crow or whether this is a socialist bill?”

Klain said, “I’ll dispute both. Senator McConnell was indeed quite helpful in getting this bill passed. Because he saw what a number of his Republican colleagues saw — this bill wasn’t liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, it was common sense. It’s what the American people wanted.”

He continued, “President Trump’s comments, two words, sour grapes. He spent four years promising action on infrastructure. He was the great deal maker and knew tow how to get things done. In four years, he never passed an infrastructure bill. Never updated roads or bridges or bring the kinds of investments we needed to make sustained economic growth.”

Klain added, “President Biden did. He brought Democrats and Republicans together. He had over 100 meetings in the Oval Office over the past few months with Democrats and Republicans. To put this bill together and build the support to pass this bill. It took hard work. It took patience. It took diligence. It took compromise. Those are the qualities Joe Biden brought to the presidency. Obviously not the qualities Donald Trump brought to the presidency. As a result, we have the result we have tonight.”

