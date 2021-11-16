Cotton: Biden Has Surrounded Himself with a ‘Team of Incompetents’ — ‘Ideological and Arrogant’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed President Joe Biden’s administration during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” referring to them as a “team of incompetents.”

The Arkansas GOP lawmaker called Biden’s team “ideological and arrogant” and said it was having a negative impact on Americans.

“Biden has surrounded himself with a team of incompetents, but they’re also ideological and arrogant as well, which is a toxic combination for the American people,” Cotton said. “I think it’s important to remember that what the American people are seeing right now is not an unintended consequence or an accident. It’s the specific design of Joe Biden and the far left’s policy. They want you to pay $4 or $5 a gallon for gas because they want you out of your pickup truck or your SUV. They want you to ride in a small, compact electric vehicle, or a bicycle or a scooter or whatever it is that Pete Buttigieg takes to work this week.”

“They want the border to be open,” he continued. “They think borders are racists and xenophobic and nativist. They want this country flooded with illegal migrants to help drive down the costs of working-class wages and reward their business supporters with more cheap labor. None of these things are unintended consequences or accidents. They are the intended results of incompetent ideologues in this White House.”

