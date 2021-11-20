Dem Rep. Moore: When I Saw Judge Tossed Lesser Charges Against Rittenhouse, That ‘Took the Pathway’ to Conviction on Larger Charges

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that when she saw the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse case throwing out smaller charges against Rittenhouse that “completely took the pathway, I think, to the conviction of anything further than that.” And that “as a black person, I probably am seeing what a fair trial looks like in some sort of twisted way.”

Moore said, “I absolutely was not surprised by the verdict. And as soon as I realized that this judge was going to throw out the two very minor misdemeanor counts of his violating curfew as a 17-year-old, being out, and then carrying a weapon as an underaged person, that completely took the pathway, I think, to the conviction of anything further than that. And then he protected this defendant’s character. The jury never heard anything about Rittenhouse’s state of mind shortly after and during this event, when he walked around with a t-shirt saying, ‘Free as F’ and hanging out with white supremacist groups and so on. You know, as a black person, I probably am seeing what a fair trial looks like in some sort of twisted way.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett