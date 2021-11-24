Hillary Clinton: Americans Don’t ‘Appreciate’ Biden’s Accomplishments

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lamented on MSNBC Tuesday that Americans don’t “appreciate” what she described as President Joe Biden accomplishments as the country continues to reel from inflation and supply chain issues.
A transcript is as follows:
HILLARY CLINTON: Democracy is messy. People got kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation. They didn’t really appreciate that within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and Senate. They’ve passed another major piece through the House that will soon be in the Senate. By any measure, those are extraordinary accomplishments and they will help millions of Americans with health care and prescription drug prices, as well as climate change and so much else. But because of the way we are getting our information today and lack of gatekeepers, and people who have a historic perspective who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that the other side is really good at exploiting.
