CNN’s Lemon Accuser: ‘He Stuffed His Hands in His Pants’

Dustin Hice, a man who alleged CNN anchor Don Lemon sexually assaulted him, recounted his version of an incident that he claimed occurred at Murf’s Tavern in Sag Harbor, NY, during an appearance on FNC’s “Watters’ World” on Saturday.

Hice told host Jesse Watters that Lemon made an aggressive sexual gesture, which resulted in him fleeing the bar.

“Well, I was out with my boss,” he said. “We went into a place called Murf’s Tavern in Sag Harbor. We walked in and saw Don Lemon to the right, and I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey, you’re Don Lemon. Let me buy you a drink.’ And before he could even respond, I said, ‘Hey Nick, let me get two lemon drops.’ And Nick is the bartender at Murf’s Tavern. And Don Lemon looks at me and says, ‘I’m just trying to have a good time.’ And I said, ‘OK, my bad.’ And I walked around the bar.”

“Five minutes go by,” Hice continued. “And he walks up to me, stuffs his hand in his pants — and before that, he says, ‘Do you like me? Is that why you’re f—ing with me?’ And I said, ‘Nah, man, I’m just trying to have a good time.’ And in that split second, he stuffed his hand in his pants. And shoved his fingers up under my nose, pushed my head back, and asked me if I liked p—- or d—. I’m not going to say it. And I was disgusted, as you can assume, and I fled the bar.”

Hice said that he assumed Lemon was “inebriated,” adding that he “looked like he’d been drinking.”

