Kennedy Rips Build Back Better ‘Spending Orgy’ — ‘Only Way I Know How to Improve That Is with a Shredder’

In an interview on this week’s Fox News Channel’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Kennedy described the $4.9 trillion spending package as a “spending orgy.” He added that the only way to improve the bill “is with a shredder.”

“When I first heard about the Build Back Better bill, I thought to myself, ‘This is satire, right?’ And then I took a look at it, and I was amazed beyond imagination,” Kennedy told host Maria Bartiromo. “I mean, it’s breathtaking. Trillions of dollars of new spending, new taxes, new debt, new welfare programs — the only way I know how to improve that is with a shredder. It’s going to fuel inflation. When a Hot Pocket costs you $10, remember, we’re building back better.”

He continued, “A new welfare program for illegal immigrants, amnesty for illegal immigrants, federal takeover of early childhood education and child care. Eventually, the federal government is going to want to control what they teach your kids. At least in the short term, a dramatic rise in the cost of child care. For example, in 2022, if the bill passes, if a couple are making together $70,000 a year, you know what the cost for child care is going to be for them? $29,000. That’s out of pocket. And that’s for one child. If you have two, who can afford that?”

“The Build Back Better bill just takes Marxist class analysis and uses it to redistribute wealth in a way that I think is going to irreparably damage the American people,” Kennedy later added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent