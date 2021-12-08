Schiff: Discredited Steele Dossier ‘Doesn’t Change Donald Trump’s Corrupt Behavior’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN that even though there are many discredited claims in the Steele dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, it does not change “Donald Trump’s corrupt behavior.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “According to CNN and other major news organizations, a series of investigations and lawsuits have discredited many of the infamous so-called Trump dossier central allegations, and exposed the unreliability of that so-called dossier’s sources. Do you worry, congressman, that your credibility, other Democrats’ credibility, could be hurt by that? And that it potentially could impact how some see this current investigation?”

Schiff said, “No. People that have been following the investigation understand the very limited role that the Steele dossier played. And also understand that while we may now know that one of his primary sources was lying to him, it doesn’t change Donald Trump’s corrupt behavior in 2016.”

He continued, “It doesn’t change the fact that the president’s son was secretly meeting in Trump Tower with the Russian delegation to get dirt on Hillary Clinton or that others in Trump orbit were also seeking the gain of the Russian hack of the Democratic Party. The Steele dossier is a nice talking point for kind of right-wing pundits, but it’s a distraction from what we did learn. What we did learn was very damning of the former president, of the Russians, and his campaign.”

Blitzer said, “Did you ever believe those allegations in the Steele dossier?”

Schiff said, “Well, some of those allegations proved to be all too accurate.”

