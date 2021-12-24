GOP Rep. Murphy Hits Biden for ‘Ignorance’ of Omicron Variant, Says Shifting Blame ‘Nonsensical’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) ripped President Joe Biden for pushing back against the notion that his administration never saw the Omicron variant of the coronavirus coming, which has resulted in a slow response to a recent surge.

According to Murphy, Biden claiming that nobody saw the Omicron variant coming shows his “ignorance” of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists. He described the president’s efforts to shift blame as “nonsensical.”

“He must not be listening to Dr. Fauci or the other scientists for that matter,” Murphy stated. “You know, we know that viruses mutate. This is how they change. This is something that is a totally expected behavior. And actually, we hope it mutates into a form that is less virulent. Maybe that would be a godsend.”

“But for Biden to say that, especially for Kamala Harris to say that, just shows an ignorance of what is going on trying to push blame on something that really is just nonsensical,” he continued. “Yes, it was coming. And there will be another mutation and another mutation until we finally, again, mutate to a form that’s not virulent for the country or the world, for that matter.

