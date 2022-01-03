Lightfoot: We Must ‘Do More to Push our Courts and our Prosecutors to Hold Dangerous Violent People Accountable’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) stated that courts and prosecutors have to do more “to hold dangerous violent people accountable” and criticized the large amount of dangerous violent offenders who are out on bond.

Lightfoot said, “[W]e’ve got to do more to push our courts and our prosecutors to hold dangerous violent people accountable. We have 2,300 dangerous violent people, people charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and the like, that are out on bond. That makes no sense whatsoever. And what it does is destabilizes and make[s] our community less safe. So, I’m going to keep pushing our county partners who control the courts and the jail and the prosecutor to step up and do their part.”

