Cassidy: You Can’t Disconnect Opioid Deaths from Lax Border, COVID Lockdowns

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that the Biden administration’s failure to control the border and coronavirus lockdowns have caused the large numbers of recent opioid deaths and it’s crucial to return to normal life.

Cassidy said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:25] “[I]f you listen to what the DEA agents are saying, it is related to the open border. As people pour across, drugs pour across. Indeed, they will pour people over here in order to sneak drugs over there, number one. Number two, going back to our earlier conversation, the lockdown has left people in depression and looking for alternatives, and one of those is opioids. And so…you cannot disconnect the need to return to life to addressing these social issues. Protect the border, the administration’s not doing that. Return to normal life, people are less tempted to go back to opioids.”

