Zakaria: People on the Left Tend to Forget ‘Science Is Not a Static Answer to Every Question’

"Pandemics are too important to be left to scientists," @FareedZakaria says. Their perspective is "probably the single most important one," he adds, but "there are other issues" to consider. "In a democracy, this has to be done by all of us, not just by the experts." pic.twitter.com/MqJx7VmMFH

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Firing Line,” CNN host Fareed Zakaria argued that people on the left tend to ignore the fact that “science is a continuing enterprise. Science is not a static answer to every question” and argued public health officials should be clear that they’re making recommendations based on the best information they have, but those recommendations may change down the line.

Zakaria stated there are some things that “I think people, broadly speaking, I think, on the left, tend to not pay attention to, first, science is a continuing enterprise. Science is not a static answer to every question and scientists and public health officials should make clear, look, we’re acting on the best data we have now. But this might change.”

