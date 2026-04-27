Nolte: CNN Forced to Postpone ‘Imperial Presidency’ After Another Left-Winger Allegedly Tries to Kill Trump

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, has been forced to postpone a scheduled anti-Trump documentary called Imperial Presidency due to yet another leftist allegedly attempting to assassinate President Trump.

“[A]n update: My latest @CNN documentary, ‘The Imperial Presidency,’ will air at a later date. We will keep you posted,” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria wrote on X the day after Saturday night’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

As someone pointed out on X, “They keep having to delay programming on right-wing fascism because of left-wing violence.” The X post references The Savant, an Apple TV miniseries about some chick (played by Jessica Chastain) who uncovers right-wing extremism. If you recall, this miniseries was postponed after a trans-loving leftist was charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk.

Why?

Why did Apple postpone the miniseries?

Because Apple knows that programming like this inspires violence against the political right.

It’s the same with CNN’s Imperial Presidency documentary. The leftist teacher accused of attempting to murder Trump this weekend reportedly attended one of those stupid No Kings protests. The whole idea behind the ludicrous claim that Trump behaves like a king is to justify his assassination.

As I’ve said many times before…

Some Democrats don’t want Trump murdered because he’s a Nazi. Some Democrats call Trump a Nazi so they can murder him.

In those two sentences, replace any corporate media smear of Trump — rapist, fascist, king, imperial presidency — and the message is the same: it’s okay to assassinate this guy.

Actually, it’s worse than that…

The message from CNN and Fareed Zakaria and Jessica Chastain and Apple is, If you assassinate Trump or any of his followers, we will hail you as a true American hero … you know, just like Luigi.

Of course, Apple will eventually release the Savant miniseries.

Of course, CNN will eventually air Imperial Presidency.

The only reason for the postponement is that in the wake of all this Democrat-driven violence, the assassination encouragement is a little too on the nose.

But make no mistake, the violence is the point. Justifying violence against Trump and his supporters is the goal.

By promising American hero status, CNN has spent more than a decade encouraging the assassination of President Trump and violence against his supporters.

CNN doesn’t look at what are now three near-fatal assassination attempts against Trump and think about lowering the temperature. Quite the opposite. CNN is inspired and encouraged by those attempts. CNN looks at those assassination attempts and thinks, Hey, we are on the right track.

We are dealing with an evil that wants us dead.