‘Mad Men’ Star January Jones Accuses Trump of ‘Staging’ WHCD Assassination Attempt

Cole Allen, the 31-year-old Kamala Harris donor who attended a “No Kings” rally and wrote in a manifesto about targeting Trump administration officials, was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. Mad Men actress January Jones, however, said it was all a staged political production.

“Do you have a boring dinner party coming up, and lots of losers and fake friends have rsvp’d? Are you looking for help staging a small scale low risk assassination attempt to get out of it? Look no further, the US Government is your man, call us now at 1-800-wehate-americans,” the actress said in an Instagram Stories post over the weekend.

Jones, of course, isn’t the only Hollywood elite spewing conspiracies about Saturday night shooting.

Actress Mia Farrow took to the left-wing echo chamber Bluesky and promoted the conspiracy that Allen’s attack may have been part of an effort by President Trump to “raise his approval ratings.”

“He is forcing us to wonder ‘he has lost a war he is unable to end & is now so desperate to raise his approval ratings, would he …..’ ?” Mia Farrow posted to the social media platform on Sunday morning, linking to an Economist article. Farrow includes quotes in her missive that don’t come from the article she links to.

Neither Farrow nor Jones added specificity about how exactly Allen was part of a Trump administration-backed conspiracy or when he was brought in to, as Jones says, stage Saturday’s attack. Allen did apologize to his family, friends, students, and other loved ones before he travel to Washington, D.C., and initiated his weeks-long plan of attack.