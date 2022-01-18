Warren: GOP-Led State Legislatures Trying to Keep Minorities, College Students from Voting

During a Tuesday interview with CBS’s “Mornings,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed that GOP-led state legislatures across the United States are trying to prevent “black people, brown people, college students” and “people who live on tribal reservations” from voting.

As she emphasized the importance of passing voting rights legislation, Warren argued that some of those minorities and college students “might vote Democratic,” which is why “Republicans are doing everything they can” to keep them from voting.”

“Look, I am not declaring this bill dead because we can’t. It is absolutely too important,” Warren declared.

“Understand it this way — voting is foundational,” she continued. “That is the whole premise of our democracy. And before we get to the procedural part, keep this in mind: that state legislatures all across the country controlled by Republicans are doing everything they can to keep people from voting. Who are they trying to keep from voting? Black people, brown people, college students, people who live on tribal reservations, trying to keep those folks from voting because they might vote Democratic. Every single senator who is a Republican in the United States Senate has said they’re not going to do anything. They’re letting the states do whatever they want.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent