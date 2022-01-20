CNN’s Acosta: Trump Is Very ‘Worried’ About Georgia Grand Jury Investigation

CNN correspondent and host Jim Acosta said Thursday on “Anderson Cooper 360” according to an advisor, former President Donald Trump was very “worried” about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asking for a special grand jury to investigate possible 2020 election interference by Trump.

Cooper asked, “The former president is facing potential legal challenges on a number of fronts. How concerned is he about that and those in his orbit? How concerned are they?”

Acosta said, “You know, you saw the statement that President Trump put out earlier today. You know, he says that the call with the Georgia secretary of state was perfect. You know, putting those lies to the side, I talked to a Trump adviser earlier this evening, and I asked, you know, do you think Trump is worried about this grand jury investigation in Georgia? And this adviser replied ‘very much.’ So Trump may be crazy, but he’s not stupid.”

He added, “Setting aside everything that took place on January 6 and all the things that Trump did on January 6, the lead up to January 6 was just as awful. Trump’s call with the Georgia secretary of state, to me, is an election robbery caught on tape. That is why so many of the people around the president, the then president at that time, were worried about his mental state. I remember talking to advisers who were saying he’s lost it and so on. He was trying to do everything under the sun to hang on to power. This episode that was caught on tape may be his undoing.”

