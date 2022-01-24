Hagerty: ‘Everything’s Moving’ Putin’s Way on S.T.A.R.T., Cyberattacks, and Nord Stream 2 under Biden

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said that Russia has seen how President Joe Biden handled the S.T.A.R.T. treaty, the Colonial pipeline attack, Biden saying that there are only some industries that Russia can’t attack, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and sees “Everything’s moving his way. Why not step up and take advantage of this situation too?”

Hagerty stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “[N]ow, what we’ve seen is a reversion back to a place even worse than the Obama administration. So, Putin is reading the cards, I think, very carefully. He saw what happened when the S.T.A.R.T. treaty came up, he got an extension and exactly what he wanted and had to give nothing in return. They were barely touched for the Colonial pipeline. And then, President Biden shows up with a list of 16 industries that Putin should not touch. I guess that leaves the rest of America completely vulnerable. Nord Stream 2, there are mandatory Congressional sanctions, this administration refuses to enforce them. And as oil prices go up, in fact, Putin’s helping that happen, he’s becoming richer by the day. Everything’s moving his way. Why not step up and take advantage of this situation too?”

