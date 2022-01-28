Crenshaw: Left Doesn’t Have Compassion for Crime Victims, They Only Have It for Criminals

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) argued that the root cause of the crime spike is left-wing ideology that goes soft on crime based on an inaccurate sense of compassion, and “if the left really believed in compassion, then that compassion would extend to the victims that keep getting killed, whether those victims are police officers or whether those victims are civilians.”

Crenshaw said, “So, as you reported, we had three officers shot this week. Officer Galloway was murdered by an illegal immigrant here in this country illegally the week before that. And what’s the root cause of this? Well, it’s leftist ideology. So, leftist ideology fundamentally does two things: It punishes success while accommodating bad behavior out of some false sense of compassion. And that manifests in lenient D.A.s, lenient judges, lenient prosecutors that are soft on crime and will let violent criminals out. … You’re seeing crime spike. And so, the root cause is leftist ideology. We need to address that root cause and actually put people away in prison when they commit violent offenses. It really is that simple. And if you really believed in compassion, if the left really believed in compassion, then that compassion would extend to the victims that keep getting killed, whether those victims are police officers or whether those victims are civilians.”

