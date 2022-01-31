GOP Rep. Gonzales: We Should Arm Border Patrol Against Drug-Smuggling Drones, Fixing Border Requires Policy Change

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that unless there is a policy shift on the border, the problems will continue, and one possible improvement is giving Border Patrol agents the technology to take down drones that are smuggling drugs near the border.

Gonzales said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:10] “We know what the issues are, and it starts with a policy change. We can add all these other things, but until a policy shift happens, we’re only going to continue to see all of these horrific things that are happening.”

He added, “I was speaking with an agent a couple of weeks ago, and this is what he told me. In one sector in particular, there [are] over 2,000 intrusions via drones. And what is happening is these small little drones are carrying fentanyl. They start in Mexico. They cross our border with these little drones. They drop the package, sometimes in a football field, at a school, somebody picks it up and takes it on from there. Let’s arm these Border Patrol agents with technology that allows them to shoot down these drones. This is one step that we could be doing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett