Gabbard: If ‘Power Elite’ Continue Censorship, Propaganda ‘We Will Have a Dictatorship’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) warns there will be consequences if the “power elite” continue their assault on free speech through censorship and promoting “controlling propaganda.”

Gabbard told FNC host Sean Hannity on Thursday such a trend would end the democratic republic and lead to dictatorship.

“[I] think that’s what is personally so troubling to me about these threats and attacks on our freedoms that are rooted in our Constitution, that are rooted in our identity as Americans,” she said. “Freedom needs to mean something to us all. For me, I took an oath as a soldier and as a member of Congress to uphold and defend our Constitution. And so, when I talk about the defense of free speech, whether I agree with what you’re saying or not, that’s something I have committed to giving my life to doing.”

“Each of us as Americans have to understand and our own responsibility to stand up and protect that freedom in our own way and reject this censorship, and just remind people what this is all about and how — if we allow these threats to continue and this censorship to continue, the power elite to spread their own controlling propaganda, we will lose who we are as a country,” Gabbard continued. “We will no longer have this democratic republic. We will have a dictatorship that is controlling what people are allowed to hear, what we’re allowed to see, and what we’re allowed to say, and we will be America no longer.”

