Marc Short: ‘I Did Not See a Lot of Legitimate Political Discourse’ on January 6

Former chief of staff for then-Vice President Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he did not see a lot of “legitimate political discourse” during the riot on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The Republican National Committee on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Short said, “I think, again, there was a sense of a tragic day, a sense of loss, but also a sense of pride in what we had accomplished for four years and it would be an unfortunate taint on the record, and people we never recognized traveling in rallies across the country.”

Host Chuck Todd said, “Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?”

Short said, “From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse. But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it’s become more of prosecution of the January 6 Committee and feel like they’re being unfairly treated.”

