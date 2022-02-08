GOP Rep. Banks: RNC Was ‘Absolutely Right’ to Censor Kinzinger, Cheney

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said the Republican National Committee was “absolutely right” to censor his GOP House colleagues, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY).

According to the Indiana Republican lawmaker, neither Kinzinger nor Cheney represented the values of the Republican Party.

“Well, it’s just more of the same from Kinzinger and Liz Cheney,” Banks said. “You know what they say, the old saying as it goes, there’s no one more zealous than a recent convert. And in this case, Kinzinger and Cheney, they’ve converted to the other sides why the RNC was absolutely right to censor Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. These two have long ago left the Republican Party.”

“The RNC over the weekend made it official by censoring them and saying they no longer represent the values of the Republican Party because they’ve turned this sham investigation,” he continued. “They’re treating it like a criminal investigation, even though they’re not going after any criminals. They’ve issued 80 subpoenas, and very few of them have actually gone toward anyone who was involved in, or participated in any way in violence or crime on January 6.”

“Instead, they’re going after people who were lawfully participating in a permitted rally, exercising their First Amendment rights on January 6,” Banks added. “But these two want to go after them and go after anybody that has any ties to Donald Trump or represents anything that had to do with the agenda of the Trump presidency. And that’s why they should no longer be associated with the Republican Party.”

