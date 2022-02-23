Graham: Biden Getting His ‘A** Kicked’ by Russia Due to Energy Policy, Senate Should Vote on Restarting Keystone

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that while shutting down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a good idea, it doesn’t help Americans domestically, and the best approach is to become energy independent. Graham also called for a vote in the Senate on opening the Keystone XL pipeline and argued that “We’re not going to drill for oil and gas that we own. Because the environmental left owns” President Joe Biden, and “Putin is kicking his ass in the Ukraine.”

Graham said, “It’s one thing to hurt Putin, and shutting down Nord Stream 2 hurts Putin. It’s a cash cow. It’s a pipeline that goes into Germany from Russia, it goes around Ukraine, and it’s a lot of money for Putin and a lot of gas for the Germans. I’m glad they’re shutting the damn thing down, but it doesn’t help you here at home. Do you know what would help the American people? Let’s become energy independent again. Why can’t we open up [the] Keystone pipeline? Let’s have a vote in the United States Senate and put Democrats on [the] record if they want to keep the pipeline shut down. Why can’t we go back to aggressive fracking and unfreeze…limitations on exploring for oil and gas here at home? We are sitting on an abundance of American-owned oil and gas, and we should be exploiting it for our purposes and helping our allies. We should be all-in with energy independence.”

He continued, “But, no, we’re getting our ass kicked overseas and Biden’s getting led around by his nose here at home by the left. We’re not going to secure our border. Because he would piss off AOC. We’re not going to drill for oil and gas that we own. Because the environmental left owns the guy, and Putin is kicking his ass in the Ukraine.”

