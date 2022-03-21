Waltz: We Need to Sanction China, Put Secondary Sanctions on Their Entities That Are Supporting Russia

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) discussed the prospect of sanctions on China and stated, “we should be sanctioning them right now. We should be putting secondary sanctions on Chinese entities that are outright supporting Russia.”

Host Stuart Varney asked, “Well, they’re playing with fire. Because if they do supply ammunition or weapons or electronics to Russia, we would know about it. And I believe that President Biden has threatened to sanction China, which is a very different thing from sanctioning Russia. Would you be prepared to sanction China in trade and finance? Because if we did, all hell breaks loose.”

Waltz responded, “Yeah, it does break loose, Stu, but I think we should be sanctioning them right now. We should be putting secondary sanctions on Chinese entities that are outright supporting Russia. Because we have to take a stand now, while we still can. If you look at things militarily, Stu, we’re on par with the Chinese now. But five, ten years from now, the trend lines are not good. They’re outbuilding us in ships five to one. They’re launching more into space than us and the rest of the world combined. So, we need to take a stand now while we still can.”

