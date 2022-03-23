Whoopi Goldberg: Shameful Republican Senators Had ‘Nasty’ Tone with KBJ

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson had a “nasty” tone.

The show played clips of Republican Sens Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) asking questions.

Goldberg said, “Lindsey Graham, you should be ashamed of yourself. None of this came up the last three times. The last three times this woman came before you. You were fine with her. Suddenly now you don’t know what you are doing. The last time you voted for her, now you’re walking out. Republicans were this worried about sex crimes and their egregiousness. They didn’t want to hear about sex crimes when Kavanaugh was being nominated. So, I’m just, and that’s all. And she has not been accused of a sex crime, okay? I’m just saying that.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think when your qualifications are so unassailable, I think they’re subjecting her to the histrionics and political theater because they have nothing else.”

She added, “Especially Ted Cruz should also I think Whoopi, be ashamed of himself.”

Goldberg said, “Oh honey, yes.”

She continued, “I’m glad they asked her everything they asked, even the stupidest questions. The thing I resent more than anything, more than anything was their tone.”

Goldberg added, “I don’t remember anybody else getting that kind of nasty — even Kavanaugh who was being accused of something.”

She concluded, “I have no problem asking those questions. I did not like the tone that they used with her because I’ve seen them use that tone with other women, and I didn’t like it.”

