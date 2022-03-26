FNC’s Watters: Hearing Hunter Biden ‘Will Be Indicted’; Predicts Presidential Pardon, No Biden 2024 Bid

Friday, FNC host Jesse Watters told his viewers he heard Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, would be indicted.

In addition to that, Watters speculated the President would pardon his son and announce he was not seeking reelection in 2024.

“[W]e all see that Emperor Joe Biden has no clothes,” Watters said. “Joe Biden isn’t perfect. Joe Biden is not making anybody happy. He is not delivering for Republicans or Democrats or anybody. And, his polling numbers are terrible. And, Democrats are about to get wiped out. And America knows it. So does the media. But, the media has too much pride to admit they were wrong. So, the cover-up continues.”

“We told you this week, his approval rating slipped to 34%,” he continued. “He is losing blacks, whites, Latinos. ‘Primetime’ is hearing that Hunter will be indicted. Biden will probably pardon this on and announce he is not running for reelection. So, who else is there to carry the torch? Could it be Kamala?”

