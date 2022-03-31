Cotton Calls on Biden WH to ‘Stop Pussyfooting Around’ with Arming Ukraine

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) urged President Joe Biden and his administration to “stop pussyfooting around” when it comes to arming Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Cotton ripped the administration for being “scared” of Russian President Vladimir Putin and splitting hairs on what counted as an offensive weapon and a defensive weapon. He emphasized the need for Ukraine to defend itself and added that “every weapon Ukraine uses is by definition a defensive weapon.”

“I don’t think Vladimir Putin is left in the dark,” Cotton declared. “He can see what the rest of the world can see with his own two eyes. His plan to immediately seize Kyiv and topple of the Ukraine government in two or three days last month was spoiled by President Zelensky and the brave Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people resisting all across the country. They are not retreating from Kyiv. They are simply regrouping and reloading, and they are prepared to launch a major offensive in eastern Ukraine. At the same time, they are leaving artillery pieces and missile batteries in range of Kyiv to continue to terrorize its people and to try to strike government installations. That’s why it’s time for the Biden administration to stop pussyfooting around.”

“They continue to split hairs about what’s an offensive weapon and what’s a defensive weapons,” he added. “The simple truth is, Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine is defending its soil. Every weapon Ukraine uses is by definition a defensive weapon.”

