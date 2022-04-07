Dem Sen. Murphy: I’d Remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guard from Terror List to Get Deal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) should be taken off the United States’ Foreign Terrorist Organization list if doing so is needed in order to strike a nuclear deal with Iran and that the impact of keeping the group on the Foreign Terrorist Organization list is largely unimportant.

Host Andrea Mitchell asked, “Would you take Iran’s Revolutionary Guard off the terror list in order to get a deal?”

Murphy responded, “Yes. I mean, the practical impact of designating them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization is inconsequential. We have dozens of other terrorist designations on the IRGC that would remain. And so, to me, if that’s the barrier to getting a deal, then let’s get it done. Because there’s no sign that while we have been applying that designation to the Revolutionary Guard that it’s had any impact on their support for terrorist groups around the region. So, I just don’t see that it will be a practical impact of withdrawing that designation, especially since we will have loads of other sanctions still applying to the Iranian regime and to the IRGC.”

