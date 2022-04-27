Rubio: China Will Cut us off ‘on a Host of Things, Including Medicine’ Like Russia’s Cutting off Gas

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued that Russia cutting off gas supplies to Poland is a preview of what China will do to the United States on many things, such as medicine, if they have to.

Rubio stated that China’s lockdowns and the supply chain problems those will cause are “a reminder of…something that I’ve been talking about since 2019, before the pandemic. We buy too much stuff from China. We’ve got to stop doing that. Buy it from other places. Make it in America. But you see how Russia’s cutting off Poland from natural gas? That’s what they’ll do to us on a host of things, on a host of things, including medicine. We depend too much on China. We have to stop doing that and start making more things here in America.”

