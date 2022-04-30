GOP Rep. Palmer: ‘I Think Mayorkas Should Be Impeached’

Fresh off of a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee, said he saw a very dire situation being mishandled by the Biden administration that threatened national security.

The Alabama Republican lawmaker told Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Friday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, along with other high-ranking cabinet officials, should be under the scrutiny of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterm elections, assuming House Republicans take back control of Congress.

Palmer also said he thought Mayorkas should face impeachment from the House.

“[I] think Mayorkas should be impeached,” he said. “I think he should be brought before a congressional committee, put under oath. I think records should be subpoenaed. I think there is a chance other officials — we had the Secretary of Health and Human Services [Xavier] Beccera before our committee a few days ago. And I asked him about this new incentive for anti-racism — they want to apply it to Medicare reimbursements to health care providers, which many people see that could be a form of reverse discrimination. And he denied even knowing about it. … It’s in the rules that they just finalized. Either he doesn’t know what’s going on in his own agency, or he lied to Congress.”

“You had the questioning, several members, with Mayorkas over the last couple of days, particularly Jim Jordan and Ken Buck, and Ken Buck literally classified him as a traitor,” Palmer added. “Most people, when they think of impeachment, they think of President Biden. But I think we’re going to have to do a deep dive in how these agencies have been running and what the real agenda is.”

