Ernst: SCOTUS Decision a ‘Blip’ in Midterm Cycle — Dominated by Inflation, Economic Woes

Wednesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said she did not believe the anticipated Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion later this year, would come into play as a factor in this year’s midterm election cycle.

According to the Iowa Republican U.S. Senator, inflation, gas prices and a potential bad economy will be what guide voters and the Supreme Court decision would be “a little blip.”

“Dan Balz has said in the Post this morning that the leaked opinion and any subsequent decision could upend the 2022 elections,” Hewitt said. “Do you think it would actually have much of an impact in Iowa where Senator Grassley is seeking election and Ashley Hinson and others are running?”

“You know, I don’t, I don’t see that as being a decision point for Iowa voters,” Ernst replied. “They are concerned about 40-year high inflation, prices at the pump, a bad economy. That’s what they’re worried about, so I think it might have a little blip here, but not overall. I think Republicans are going to seize the Senate.”

