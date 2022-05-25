Gayle King: Writers of 2nd Amendment ‘Were Talking about Muskets’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” co-host Gayle King said that when the founders wrote the 2nd Amendment, “they were talking about muskets. I do not think if they were here today that they were thinking that people, kids, would have these assault rifles.”

After Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who represents Uvalde, stated that he is willing to debate policy at another time, but not today, King responded, “I hear you loud and clear, and I certainly don’t want to debate this. And I, too, am thinking about the survivors and the victims. But this is the issue. This keeps happening, and we keep skirting around it and we keep saying, somebody do something, and nobody does anything. And we keep hearing it’s the Second Amendment rights, the right to bear arms. And I keep thinking, when the founding fathers wrote that, they were talking about muskets. I do not think if they were here today that they were thinking that people, kids, would have these assault rifles. So, if not now to debate it, if not — not debate, discuss it, I just want to know…you’re in a position of power. You’re in a position of power to change things. And if we can’t talk about it and we can’t make changes, when can we talk about it? To me, this is a perfect day to talk about it.”

