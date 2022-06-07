Scarborough: ‘If You Really Love America,’ Believe in Democracy ‘You Want to Know What Happened on January 6’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday reacted to the GOP pushback to the upcoming January 6 primetime hearings.

Scarborough argued that Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) were “trying to distract” from the hearings in their criticism of the televised hearings. He advised that “if you really love America” and “believe in American democracy,” then “you want to know what happened on January 6.”

“You know, with Marco, you have little children that are gunned down, and that bleed out, just a horrible massacre, much like what happened … right up the road from Marco in his state, in Parkland. And what does he do? He tweets out attacks of the NBA. Really?” Scarborough outlined. “And now we have this committee investigation coming up which, again, if you really love America, if you believe in American democracy, if you’re a patriot, you want to know what happened on January 6. You want to know what happened inside the White House.”

“But what’s he doing? He is tweeting, attacking a guy who is a former TV producer,” he continued. “Again, it’s always — what did we say about gun policy? It’s always, let’s change the debate. Oh, we don’t want to talk about guns, so let’s talk about school safety. Well, which is because of guns. Let’s talk about mental health care. We’re cutting mental health care. And let’s talk about safe schools while we’re cutting education funding. And then let’s talk about doors. This must be the fault of doors. And now, on January 6, they don’t want to talk about the fact that Donald Trump tried to subvert American democracy, and Republicans said so. Mitch McConnell said so. Lindsey Graham said so. Kevin McCarthy said so. They said so in real time. Now, anything to distract. It’s like I said yesterday, Mika. They think Americans are stupid. They think their supporters are idiots and can be so easily distracted from the truth.”

