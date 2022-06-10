GOP Rep. Banks: House Select Committee ‘Not About Investigating January 6’

On Friday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) reacted to the House Select Committee’s primetime hearings over the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Banks called the opening hearing a “primetime dud” and slammed the effort as an attempt to “prosecute Donald Trump for crimes he did not commit” and keep him off of future ballots.

“Last night’s hearing was a primetime dud,” Banks declared. “Nothing came out of it that we didn’t know before, and it didn’t change anybody’s mind. At the end of the day, this committee is trying to prosecute Donald Trump for crimes he did not commit, and last night proved that they don’t have evidence that shows anything that’s different than that. They want to throw Donald Trump in jail. If they can’t get that done, they want to prevent his name from appearing on the ballot. They want to continue to use this committee process as a way to attack their political opponents.”

He continued, “But we also learned from reports over the weekend that this committee is actually going to come out and recommend for abolishing the Electoral College and to advance the radical election agenda of the Democrats to nationalize, federalize elections to move all states toward mail-in ballots. That’s what this committee is really all about. It’s not about investigating January 6.”

